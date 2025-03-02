Coming out of Elimination Chamber 2025, WWE has now confirmed four matches at Wrestlemania 41, the biggest premium live event of the year. While the main event of Night Two of the two-night show is yet to be declared, WWE has now locked in the two set of world championship matches at the PLE from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Charlotte Flair won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, last month to earn her opportunity at a title shot of her choice at Wrestlemania 41. Later on Smackdown, she chose WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to set up an expected match.

Then last night, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event aired from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The opening bout of the show featured the women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a Women’s World Championship Match At WrestleMania 41 in which Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez to book herself in the other title match at the biggest PLE of the year.

In the post-Elimination Chamber conference, Triple H explained his mindset about booking WrestleMania 41 main events and she’s seemingly open about putting the women back into the spotlights. This particular season mostly swerves the fans who continue to argue over which match should headline the event.

In recent times, the women made their way back into the conversation after getting ignored in a storyline perspective. Now that the two title matches are set, Triple H received the question if any of these two matches will receive the main event spotlight at Wrestlemania 41 and the WWE Chief Content Officer doesn’t rule out the idea.

“It’s always possible. To me, it’s always possible. As we build this, to me, nothing is locked into any spot. As we build this, what resonates the most will become the main events. Nothing is locked in. I believe, for talent, that is the best way to do it. Let everybody fight over the spot,” Triple H noted stating that he wants talents to earn the main event. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Bianca Belair winning the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match, punched her ticket for WrestleMania 41 but she’d have to wait until the next episode of Raw where the women’s world champion Rhea Ripley is booked to defend her title against IYO SKY. Belair will face the winner of this upcoming title bout.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)