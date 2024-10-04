Despite her retirement on multiple occasions, Trish Stratus kept on coming back on WWE programming to feature in feuds with the current star powers on the female roster. Previously, these returns set up some dream matches against the likes of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch in full-fledged feuds. Now, it appears, she’d come after yet another up-and-coming women’s superstar of the WWE.

Since the 2024 summer, there have been rumors of Trish Stratus possibly returning to the WWE to feature in a feud with Tiffany Stratton following their confrontation at Money in the Bank. Now, it appears that they could be up for a feud for real as the retired star is focused on WWE programming, noticing what Tiffany is up to these days.

Trish Stratus and Lita recently participated in a Q&A session hosted by SoCal Val with Monopoly Events at Comic-Con Northern Ireland in mid-September. During the discussion, they were asked to name potential future opponents if and when they make a return to the WWE ring.

“Becky Lynch, oh wait, we did that already,” Trish Stratus responded, “Well, from the current landscape you’re saying, okay, so there’s um… oh gosh, what time is it? What time is it? Is it Tiffy time? Yeah, I mean she’s a little bit arrogant and I think it’d be interesting to show her what it’s all about from someone back in the day, you know? Maybe Tiffany Stratton.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton could be a match easy to market

Lita added that this match would be easy to market as the audience is already invested in this storyline. Furthermore, both Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton commented on the match from time to time to make the fans believe that WWE might have an angle stored for a future match featuring them.

The Money in the Bank 2024 PLE took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and the hometown star Trish Stratus was seen as the host of the show. She made multiple appearances during the PLE and one of her segments saw her introducing John Cena before he made a big career announcement. Later that night, she also featured in a segment with Tiffany Stratton.

During the Money in the Bank media scrum, Tiffany Stratton was asked about squaring off against Trish Stratus and she was more than excited to get into the ring with the veteran,

“Listen, those are two different generations. And Trish is one of my idols in pro wrestling and I am ready to get in the ring with the GOAT.”