Often helmed as the best of all time in professional wrestling history in the women’s league, Trish Stratus also remains a WWE-lifer. Being one of the most decorated females in the history of this company, she entered the WWE Hall of Fame over a decade ago but that didn’t essentially put an end to her in-ring career.

With the etch of returning to the scene for one-off feuds or matches, Trish Stratus keeps on showing up on WWE TV on the right occasions and chances are there that she might do the same in the future before permanently hanging up the boots. If that happens then she would have to work under a new regime led by Triple H and TKO.

WWE’s Nikki Bella “Just Asks For Her Privacy” Amid Divorce Situation With Artem

This new management is totally different from what WWE used to function under Vince McMahon. Trish Stratus was one of the mainstays of the Ruthless Aggression era when Vince himself used to play the TV character known as Mr. McMahon. The two also got involved in an on-screen relationship which led to some non-PG things on TV.

WWE’s Stephanie McMahon-Triple H Marriage Allegedly “Segregated The McMahon Family”

Trish Stratus recalls the moment she was seemingly punished by Vince McMahon

As a performer and entertainer, Trish Stratus was asked to do various things including kiss another female performer. Remembering that moment during the recently released Mr. McMahon documentary, she also revealed that this wasn’t something that she felt comfortable doing. However, if unwillingness was expressed against McMahon’s ideas then there would be punishments.

“There was a bit of concern amongst performers that if you didn’t do what you were asked, that you would get punished. Yeah, it did happen to some on occasion, sometimes,” Trish Stratus said.

“There was one time where I was the champion at the time, and then suddenly I was in a scene where I was gonna be making out with a female, which I didn’t think my character wanted to do. Was it a coincidence that I lost the championship the next week? Maybe.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The loss that Trish Stratus was referring to was when she lost the WWE Women’s Title to Mickie James at WrestleMania 22. This happened to culminate in the infamous mentor-fan storyline between the two over the years 2005-06. It was during this angle that the two shared a kiss under the mistletoe which the seven-time women’s champion wasn’t comfortable with.