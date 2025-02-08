Next week’s WWE Smackdown on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2025 is shaping up to be a stacked edition with a WWE Women’s Championship match scheduled on it. Two big Elimination Chamber 2025 qualifiers have also been added to the card.

As announced on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Nia Jax on the Valentine’s Day episode. On the show, Stratton wasted no time in welcoming the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair back, showering her with praise and calling herself the biggest fan of Flair.

Wrestlemania 41: Major Spoiler On WWE PLE Main Event Featuring John Cena

In her promo on WWE Smackdown, Stratton pointed out that she’s been constantly compared to Flair ever since debuting on WWE TV. Instead of shying away from a potential Wrestlemania match between the two, she instead suggested Flair pick her. With a win, she wouldn’t be “the next Charlotte,” but “the only Tiffany Stratton.”

Flair fired back and dismissed Tiffany as she sounded like a child begging for a chance to be made into a star. The Rumble winner wanted Tiffany to get on her knees and beg to be chosen. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae interrupted as Jax revealed that she had spoken to WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis to book herself in the title match against Stratton, next week.

Tiffany Stratton WWE Merch-Sales Reportedly “Much Bigger Than The Other Women”

A pair of Elimination Chamber qualifiers are also set for the next WWE SmackDown episode. On the men’s side, Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman will determine a spot in the men’s chamber match whereas Naomi will face United States Champion Chelsea Green from the women’s side to determine the fourth spot.

WWE Smackdown February 14 episode match card

The February 14 episode of WWE Smackdown hits the United States’ capital city for a stacked edition at the Capital One Arena, Washington, DC. The currently announced match card for the weekly WWE show goes as follows,

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Nia Jax

– Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

– Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Naomi vs. Chelsea Green

– Los Garza vs. Motor City Machine Guns