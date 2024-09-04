Proving the speculations true, Jordynne Grace will be returning to WWE NXT television, earlier than expected, next week. Unlike going after a championship on the WWE programming, she would rather be defending her own championship, belonging to the TNA roster in her next appearance.

On the September 3 episode of WWE NXT, a message aired from the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace as she issued an open challenge for her title set for next week. With that, her next appearance on WWE TV programming was made official where one of the NXT female roster members will get a shot at the Knockouts Title.

The confirmation of her next WWE NXT appearance comes just 48 hours after Grace dropped a tease of the potential move from TNA to WWE. Taking to her Twitter/X handle, she mentioned WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H’s famous catchphrase, “Time to play the game.” While many thought that she was WWE-bound, permanently, she was simply indicating her next title defense on NXT TV.

Her upcoming appearance on WWE NXT doesn’t come as a surprise as the head of the WWE’s third brand Shawn Michaels is a huge fan of hers. Even, Triple H called her “an amazing talent” following her appearance at the women’s Royal Rumble match back in January 2024. Following this one-off appearance, she also came after the NXT Women’s Championship by facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title in the Battleground premium live event. Her NXT appearance also kicked off the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, officially.

WWE NXT September 10 episode match card

The September 10 episode of WWE NXT will be airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge

– NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Je’Von Evans

– NXT Championship number one contender’s Last Man Standing match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland