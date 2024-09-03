Earlier this year, WWE confirmed the date and location of Wrestlemania 41 which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, 2025. Previously, the sources confirmed Vegas to be the front-runner to be the show’s host rather than Minneapolis. Afterward, WWE released an official statement to confirm things for the next year’s Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes is the current top babyface figure of WWE programming and he’s expected to feature in the main event spotlight of Wrestlemania 41. While there’s no confirmed update on the length of his current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, one can assume that he’s probably not dropping the belt until next spring’s biggest PLE comes around in April.

It appears that Cody Rhodes is gearing up for a big match on that night and his opponent will be none other than a returnee. “Our story has just begun,” was the message from The Rock to the reigning champion on the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of Raw and that storyline will essentially continue once the former comes back on WWE TV, possibly during the Wrestlemania 41 season.

Wrestlemania 41: Update on Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ matches

In addition, reports also confirm that a main event match will possibly be in store for him on that night. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said plans are indeed on the table for the marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 41 and it features The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes. No update was given on whether the WWE Title will be involved in the match.

Moving on in the discussion, some speculated that Jacob Fatu might face Cody Rhodes for the title, or even Solo Sikoa could be in line for a rematch from this year’s WWE SummerSlam. However, Meltzer said Roman Reigns is more likely to face one of these two Bloodline members at Wrestlemania 41,

“I don’t know which direction is the WrestleMania match… The heat’s still [with] Solo, but Jacob’s the one that’s protected the most. They’re both gonna be in there with Roman Reigns. I suppose Cody could be in there with Jacob Fatu at some point. I’m sure it’ll happen, but I don’t think that’s gonna be too soon.”

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes has been a highly-desired singles match since the build-up to WrestleMania XL. In an angle, The Rock was going to use his TKO Group powers to keep Rhodes out of the championship match against Reigns. Eventually, Rhodes vs. Reigns went down pushing back Rock vs. Rhodes, possibly for Wrestlemania 41.