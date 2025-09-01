The Vision is getting stronger in the WWE, and it appears that Becky Lynch is the latest addition to the faction after what transpired in the closing moments of the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event, which went down at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, with 30,343 fans in attendance.

Becky Lynch appeared to be reuniting on television with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, at the PLE, and she’s also making one thing clear through her actions. Following Sunday’s event in France, she took to social media to post a picture of herself with Seth Rollins. The caption of the photo simply reads, “We run this business.”

In an update from Bodyslam, it seems like Becky Lynch has joined The Vision because she has officially been listed internally as a member of the faction, along with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. More updates on this scenario should be available on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which is also scheduled from the same venue as Clash in Paris.

WWE’s Blake Monroe Admittedly Is “A Super Girly Girl, Very Glamorous”

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch became an on-screen couple at Clash in Paris 2025

In the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The finishing sequence of this match saw CM Punk going for a second GTS when a masked figure hit the ring and low-blowed Punk.

That anonymous figure then revealed herself to be Becky Lynch. The interference allowed Rollins to recover from the early GTS, hit a Stomp on Punk on a steel chair, and then pin Punk for the three-count to retain the World Championship. The closing moments of the PLE saw the real-life couple, Rollins and Lynch, celebrate together, indicating that their off-screen relationship would now feature on-screen as well.

Apart from her sudden appearance in the headliner match of Clash in Paris 2025, Becky Lynch also defeated Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Title earlier at the show. Rollins aligned himself with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, while her better half turned on Lyra Valkyria after they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles on the Raw after WrestleMania.