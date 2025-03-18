WWE is yet to confirm a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41 featuring the top three female star powers from the Raw locker room. But going by the happenings from the latest episode of the red brand show, a change to the originally supposed lineup is seemingly coming as the scheduled contract signing for the Women’s World title match didn’t go as planned.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce held a Contract Signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair ahead of their Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. As expected, the former champion Rhea Ripley interrupted and got into a confrontation with both the match participants.

Initially, Ripley claimed that she was there just to watch the signing but Ripley and Belair soon started exchanging words, which worried SKY. Belair shoved SKY off as Ripley ended up headbutting Belair. She then took SKY and powerbomb-ed her onto Belair on the table.

With IYO and Bianca already putting their signs on paper, Ripley added her signature to the contract to make it a Triple Threat Match for the title at Wrestlemania 41. Ripley also took the contract to the back with herself as the announcers explained that her signing the contract wasn’t official.

Later in a backstage segment, Ripley handed back the contract to the general manager and demanded to be put in the match at WrestleMania 41, officially. However, Belair and SKY also arrived at the scene and the three ensued into a brawl, not allowing Pearce to say anything. The brawl had to be broken up by security.

In the presence of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. WWE subsequently announced that it will be IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41. However, with Ripley being active in the storyline, WrestleVotes later reported that it would eventually be a triple threat at ‘Mania featuring the trio.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight/Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)