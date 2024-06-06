There have been a lot of talks about Saraya’s match getting canceled on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite which might have led to some rumored disagreements between her and the AEW management. A week later, that match was put back on the card where she picked up the win and thereby focused on a bigger stage waiting for later this year.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Saraya defeated Mariah May in a singles contest which marked the former’s first singles outing since last year’s December. May had the AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm by her side while her opponent had Outcasts; Zack Knight and Harley Cameron in her corner.

May was dressed like Storm during her Outcasts days and she received a kiss for good luck before the match began. With Storm sitting at commentary, Saraya attacked May before the bell even rang to gain the upper hand but May quickly fired back with a forearm. Storm instructed May to hit Saraya’s ti*s in and AEW is where the Breast Wrestle.

May then hit her with the spinning side suplex, and Saraya was forced to retreat from the match. Harley Cameron missed a lariat on May but she did help her mentor to hit May with a thrust kick to take control during the commercial break.

AEW Dynamite: Saraya submitted Mariah May on the June 5 episode

Inside the ring, May claimed a comeback by hitting the handstand head scissors and a shotgun dropkick off the top rope for two-count. May also connected with the Sweet Cheek Music but Saraya battled back with the Knight Light cradle DDT. Ultimately, the former AEW Women’s World Champion applied the sharpshooter chicken wing. Storm pleaded from outside the ring that May couldn’t stay in this for long and she did give up.

AEW Dynamite: Four Women Kissed In Saraya’s Returning Match On May 22 Episode

Thus, Saraya got to pick up the much-needed singles win against May in a match where the prediction was in favor of the latter. After the match, Storm rushed into the ring to protect her protégé but the duo suffered an attack by the two opponents. Eventually, Mina Shirakawa appeared in the ring to fend off the Outcasts. Shirakawa will face Storm for the AEW Women’s Title at Forbidden Door.