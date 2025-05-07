Proving the speculations of his current hiatus wrong, CM Punk returned to television on the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw, targeting arch-rival Seth Rollins and thereby costing him the WWE world heavyweight championship. Upon his attack, The Visionary’s title shot against Jey Uso witnessed a DQ-end, and the storyline isn’t finished yet.

On the post-WrestleMania 41 episode of WWE Raw, Paul Heyman’s new alliance of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins officially kicked off, which led to a beatdown of both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. According to the Wrestling Observer, this could potentially lead to a tag match between Rollins & Breakker and Reigns & Punk.

The earlier speculations suggested that this match could be slated for this weekend’s Backlash especially after CM Punk showed up on this week’s Raw even after initially denying his presence. It is now being reported that WWE would rather save this match for a bigger PLE, like Money In The Bank or SummerSlam.

It is important to note that this year’s SummerSlam will be the first-ever two-night edition in history. Therefore, WWE will have to be overboard in terms of booking some high-profile matches to fill the card for both nights. Hence, it’s likely that CM Punk and Roman Reigns will have to play a pivotal role in the biggest PLE of the summer.

CM Punk wants one final match with John Cena in WWE

As reported earlier, Roman’s next PLE appearance will be at Money in the Bank in June, and he’s also been included in the official poster of Summerslam 2025 in August. There’s no update on when his next TV appearance will be, but we expect CM Punk to make quite a few show-ups on Raw to continue his beef with Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, CM Punk recently spoke to Netflix Tudum and opened up about John Cena, expressing his desire to be part of at least one final match in Cena’s final ride. Punk said he’d be thrilled to either team up with Cena or face him during his retirement tour,

“Selfishly, I’d love to be a part of [Cena’s farewell tour] in any which way he possibly sees fit. He wants to tag with me, awesome. He wants to lock back up with me, fantastic. But as a fan, I’m just excited to be here to witness it all.”