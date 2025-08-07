WWE Unreal on Netflix recently disclosed various creative discussions in the company, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event. It seems like WWE had an intense finish planned for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, and they were close to booking in what would turn out to be one of the most unexpected endings in Rumble history.

During a brainstorming session at WWE Headquarters, the creative team juggled with several names as potential winners of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. Bianca Belair was a top candidate in this spot. Being a former Rumble winner, it was her chance to make history by becoming the first woman to win the match twice.

Scrapped WWE Royal Rumble 2025 plans revealed on WWE Unreal

WWE Vice President of Creative Writing, Jonathon Baeckstrom, turned the tide to a new direction by asking, “Do you make this an underdog story? Is there somebody you’d wanna take a swing on?” This prompted lead writer Ed Koskey to pitch a surreal moment in Royal Rumble 2025, which he later described as a “horrible option,” but it quickly captured the attention of the team members.

“You get entrant 29 in there. They come in and there’s only two women. They end up doing a double elimination. So whoever’s number 30 automatically wins. Chelsea Green walks down, wins the Royal Rumble,” Koskey suggested an intense finish to the women’s Rumble match.

Per the pitched finish revealed on the Unreal show on Netflix, WWE wanted Chelsea Green to be the surprise women’s Royal Rumble 2025 winner in a never-before-seen finish, where she would be the final entrant of the bout, lasting only a few seconds to win, even before lifting a finger. This pitch was totally in line with Green’s comedic character, but in the end, WWE changed the idea and stayed traditional, rather.

Coming back from an injury hiatus during the match, Charlotte Flair was ultimately chosen to win the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, adding yet another accolade to her decorated career as she became the first-ever two-time women’s Rumble match winner. Jey Uso won the men’s counterpart, which marked his first Rumble win.