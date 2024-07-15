A new segment has been confirmed for the latest upcoming episode of WWE NXT alongside two new matches. In one of the headliner segments of the show, WWE is advertising that the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be on Tuesday’s show to speak her mind, “What’s next for the champ? We will hear from @roxanne_wwe THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!”

Roxanne Perez defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship in one of the marquee matches of the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event during the Money in the Bank weekend. In what marked a dominant outing for Perez, the champion pinned the two-time NXT Underground match winner after hitting her with three of her Pop-Rox finishers for the win.

Perez is currently in the middle of her third reign with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship and will now be waiting for her next opponent for the title. There have been rumors of her title defense against Marigold’s Giulia around the next NXT specials but there’s no confirmation on when the feud will begin.

Also announced for this week’s WWE NXT is a singles contest pitting Tatum Paxley against Izzi Dame. This comes amid Dame’s recent revelation to be WWE Raw Superstar Bron Breakker’s girlfriend. On the flip side, Paxley is coming off after an unsuccessful try to go after Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts title at Against All Odds, last month.

The O.C. (Michin, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) facing OTM (Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, & Lucien Price) is also a new matchup set for WWE NXT, tomorrow night. The rivalry has become intense with OTM members gaining two victories over The O.C. members.

WWE NXT July 16 episode match card

WWE NXT July 16 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defends against Duke Hudson

– The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang)

– Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

– The O.C. (Michin, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. OTM (Jaida Parker, Bronco Nima, & Lucien Price)

– Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

– We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez