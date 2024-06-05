WWE NXT women’s division received a pleasant surprise during the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event where Giulia made an appearance. After months of speculations, one of the fastest-rising young female talents in the pro-wrestling circuit has thereby found her new home but she’s put on hold rather than making an imminent debut on NXT programming.

While there’s no confirmed update on when that debut would happen on NXT programming, some big plans should be in the pipeline. According to a report by Fightful Select, it was noted that NXT sources are optimistic about Giulia being positioned as the leading female figure of the brand upon her arrival. One source is also expecting that she will go beyond the impact that Asuka had during her tenure in NXT.

“Those in NXT that we spoke to continue to push that Giulia will be presented as the female face of the brand upon her arrival, with one source expecting her to surpass what Asuka achieved in NXT during her run.”

Giulia suffered a wrist injury on May 20th show

The wrestling promotion Marigold started its journey with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia and Utami Hayashishita squared off against Sareee and Bozilla in a tag team bout to come up short. Following the match, Marigold’s official Twitter account announced that Giulia suffered a wrist injury.

In an update, the Japanese star power has since confirmed a future wrist surgery to fix things up,

“That day, my arm bent in the opposite direction, and as a result, I broke a bone. I was told that surgery would be the fastest recovery, and I decided to proceed because I wanted to wrestle against Sareee in perfect condition.”

Update On Giulia’s WWE NXT Career After Stand And Deliver 2024 Appearance

WWE remains hopeful that Giulia will be healed in time for NXT Heatwave. The company is still targeting an NXT Women’s Title match between her and Roxanne Perez for NXT Heatwave on July 7th despite the injury. Additionally, she is booked for Marigold’s Summer Destiny event on July 13th where the card suggests that she will face Sareee in a singles contest and this is the match she mentioned in her tweet.