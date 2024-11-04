The Rock is heavily being touted to be a part of the WWE programming on the Road to Wrestlemania 41 season that kicks off through Royal Rumble, this February. WWE will also start siring on Netflix during that season which also makes the fans believe that a top star like him will be available onboard to spread WWE content to more mainstream audiences across the world.

The possible return also fuels up the possibilities regarding him getting involved in a match at Wrestlemania 41. While previous reports already hinted about a triple threat match featuring The Rock at the Show of Shows, Wrestling Observer dismissed all those speculations claiming that his busy schedule won’t allow the top Hollywood star power to get involved at the upcoming PLE.

However, The Rock himself declined the report by WON that casted doubts on his Wrestlemania 41 involvement. In an update to the situation, Dave Meltzer further reported that the decision ultimately rests with The Great One and that WWE is aiming to have everything settled regarding him by the time the Royal Rumble approaches to ensure they can move forward with their plans.

“I know he was not confirmed for the show as of Thursday, so if something changed, I’ll find out. If he wants to do it, he’s doing it. It’s up to him obviously,” Meltzer offered a further update on The Rock.

“As long as it’s confirmed by when it needs to be confirmed, it could be confirmed at any time. they want to know going into the Royal Rumble where they are going and at that point, we’ll see. But yeah, that’s the deal.”

The Rock teased his Wrestlemania 41 involvement at Bad Blood

After the Bad Blood appearance came from The Rock, WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass revealed that WWE could be considering a Triple Threat Match involving him, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match is gaining traction backstage as claimed by the source.

Meltzer then canceled the match provided the busy schedule of The Rock, next year. Upon learning this, a fan commented on social media addressing The Rock under an Instagram post, “Are you really not working Mania 41??? Say it ain’t so!” The Hollywood celebrity replied the following to squash negative rumors around him for Wrestlemania 41, “Don’t believe any of that bullsh*t.”