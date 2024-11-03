Before TKO took over things in the WWE, Stephanie McMahon used to play a significant and influential role in the company throughout the years. Contributing to the company’s success that was owned by her father. In recent years, she left the business to focus on her family responsibilities but it appears that she’s still involved in the inner happenings of the company.

Since 2023, Stephanie McMahon hasn’t been directly involved with the WWE but a former insider in the company Vince Russo has made a big claim about her status. During an interview on Writing With Russo, the ex-writer claimed that Vince McMahon’s daughter may still possess a significant behind-the-scenes role which the people fail to realize.

During the conversation, Russo claimed that he heard through the grapevine that Stephanie McMahon is very much active in the WWE but the company has been tight-lipped about the situation. No specific role for the former CEO of the company was revealed through him, however.

“I’m hearing through the grapevine somebody is very active behind the scenes at the WWE and it’s being kept very, very hush-hush,” Russo claimed. “I’m hearing Stephanie McMahon is back in the fold big time. This is what I’m hearing. She is back in the fold big time and they’re trying to keep it quiet.”

Stephanie McMahon didn’t have an official role in the WWE following Summerslam 2024

There is no official confirmation on what Russo has claimed but his comments are more than enough to rile up the fans and see if Stephanie McMahon or the WWE will respond to the rumors. Given her long-standing impact on the company, WWE has always been considered to be her home and fans will love to see her back in the fold.

To a pleasant surprise for the WWE Universe, Stephanie McMahon was back on WWE programming at the Summerslam 2024 PLE, this past August as many believed that she could be back onboard with the company in a backstage role. However, that’s not true as the merged WWE-TKO banner is yet to officially appoint her in a post.

During the press conference after SummerSlam, Triple H was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s status following her appearance and her husband essentially confirmed that she doesn’t hold an official post in the TKO-owned brand.