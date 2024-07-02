Speculations regarding Natalya Neidhart and her WWE career have been all over the internet in recent times. She was seen in action on an episode of Monday Night Raw and the night after on NXT in mid-June. On Raw, she suffered a loss against the debutant Kiana James while on NXT, she got to pick up the win over another newbie Izzi Dame.

Promising that a change should be coming in her career, Natalya Neidhart has since been absent from the scene and things didn’t change on last night’s WWE Raw. In fact, there’s no certainty over her next appearance on WWE television given no permanent deal between the two parties has been signed.

Natalya Neidhart Fuels Up 2024 WWE Departure Speculation With Latest Instagram Post

A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select around this week’s WWE Raw noted that Natalya Neidhart was not backstage for the show in Boston at the TD Garden arena and there were no plans to feature her on this bygone episode. While Sapp delivered the news, rumors surrounding the WWE contract of the top WWE star continued to roam as it was previously reported to be expiring “this summer.”

Previously, a few details regarding the status of her contractual negotiations with WWE have been revealed although it failed to provide some positive updates. According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, WWE was in the final stages of negotiations with Natalya Neidhart. But as of this writing, no deals have been officially confirmed or locked in between the two parties.

WWE hopeful about re-signing Natalya Neidhart into a new deal?

Sapp further noted that WWE sources expressed hope that the future Hall of Famer would stay with the company given her bond with the brand that goes so long but there was no definitive word as to whether or not she has agreed on the terms of a new deal as of yet. It should also be noted that Natalya Neidhart also expressed her intentions to explore outside ventures in wrestling.

The WWE departure rumors further stemmed after the Hart Dungeon member removed all the WWE references from her X profile. Her bio now simply reads “Iron Hart” instead of the fact that she was the longest-tenured female talent in the company for over 15 years. This change certainly led the fans to believe that Natalya Neidhart might have made up her mind to leave the biggest pro-wrestling company after all these years.