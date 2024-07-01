Carmella has been absent from WWE television for more than a year as she was preparing for her pregnancy period. Now that she welcomed her child in late 2023, she needs more time off to raise him. Being a busy woman who’s happy with parenting, she needs more time to be back in the squared circle, especially at a time when she is dealing with a set of injuries.

Away from in-ring competition, Carmella is regularly giving updates on her health and the fact that she’s eager to make an in-ring return at some point as wrestling is something that she wants to experience in the coming days. But for the time being, she would keep herself busy in her own business ventures apart from raising her baby.

Carmella also recently opened up about her time in WWE NXT, revealing that the brand allowed her to unravel the “Princess of Staten Island” persona. In her recent appearance on Insight with Chris Vin Vliet, the top WWE Star reflected on her run in the company that began on NXT. She remembered how her singles run began after Enzo Amore and Big Cass were called up to the main roster.

Carmella remembered how solo run began on WWE NXT

Initially depressed over not getting the call-up, Carmella expressed thankfulness over being held back from joining the main roster. It appeared to be the reason why she found a reason to build her up as a singles character and a future championship material.

“I wanted to have a strong character because I didn’t come from the independents, I didn’t have any experience in wrestling so I knew, for me, with my love of performing, I needed to create a strong character. When, you know, Enzo and Cass went up to ‘RAW,’ I stayed in ‘NXT,’” Carmella continued.

“Of course, I was devastated because I felt like, you know, I wanted to be on ‘Raw,’ I wanted to be on the main roster, and then I was held back and it all worked out the way it was supposed to because I was able to find out who I was on my own.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Carmella debuted on NXT programming in 2014, where she acted as a valet before becoming a wrestler in the developmental. After spending time on NXT for two years, she was finally called up to WWE Smackdown separated from Enzo and Cass. Her solo run ultimately led her to win the inaugural Money in the Bank and eventually become a Smackdown Women’s Champion.