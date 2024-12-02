After being outnumbered for weeks against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline on Smackdown, Roman Reigns finally found some backup in the fall in the form of The Usos and Sami Zayn which created the setup of the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 premium live event. Afterward, CM Punk was further added to the mix to change the complexion of the match.

The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Sami Zayn) and CM Punk vs. The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match was the main event of the Survivor Series 2024 premium live event. The question remains whether the OG Bloodline reunion would long last even after the annual show is over.

WrestleVotes has something to offer about the future of the original Bloodline, and they mentioned that the group led by Roman Reigns would stick together for some time on WWE programming. It was noted that Raw on Netflix will have the Bloodline storyline as one of the key features early next year.

Roman Reigns to have Bloodline cohorts by his side for the remaining winter season

It was also noted that CM Punk might leave Roman Reigns’ side moving on from Survivor Series as he has business to be settled with Seth Rollins on Raw. But the OG Bloodline should continue to be an integral part of WWE programming throughout the winter and possibly beyond.

“We are hearing that the plans for the OG Bloodline are to remain somewhat connected throughout the winter, as the group won’t be disbanding completely post-Saturday night’s Survivor Series. It is expected by many that The Bloodline story will be a focal point of the early Netflix RAW shows,” WrestleVotes reports.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns talked about the ongoing storyline with himself and his family. He mentioned that after initial success with Paul Heyman in The Bloodline storyline, he visualizes what could happen with the storyline for years to follow. Hence, it’s expected that Samoan family members will continue to rule the yard in the WWE in the future.

The best of The Bloodline saga could be received in the form of a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match for The Tribal Chief’s spot. After getting canceled in 2024, it’s reportedly not happening in 2025, either. This bout is reportedly slated to go down in 2026 at WrestleMania 42.