CM Punk shook things up in the Survivor Series buildup by joining Team Roman Reigns for the WarGames Match against Team Solo Sikoa. While many believed that this entry could have initiated a singles match for him against Roman, himself, WWE could be planning to finally let a much-anticipated match happen at Wrestlemania 41 and that match won’t feature Roman.

A recent update from WRKD Wrestling reported that CM Punk teaming up with the Original Bloodline will be utilized in the WWE storyline in a way so that he can move forward in a feud with Seth Rollins. The angle would be set up in a way where the Straight Edge leader had stepped into the situation after Rollins turned down the spot in the WarGames Match.

“CM Punk joining Team OG Bloodline will be used as fuel in the Rollins/Punk feud in the future with Punk citing that he stepped up to help when Rollins didn’t. Still heading toward that Mania match,” the source noted in their report.

CM Punk – Seth Rollins feud coming up on WWE programming

It should be noted that CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was originally planned for WrestleMania 40 and the seeds of the feud were planted right after the former’s return at Survivor Series 2023. But in a changed scenario, this match is now expected to take place at WrestleMania 41. Further tease regarding this was made after the two confronted each other the night after the Bad Blood premium live event on Raw.

Plus, CM Punk also reflected on the one-year anniversary of his WWE return, and issued a statement on his Instagram story, thanking the WWE Universe and the head-honchos of the WWE for making his dream return to the company a reality. Interestingly, he wrote the above message over the photo of a pi**ed off Seth Rollins showing the middle finger to him on the night of his return, teasing that the feud is about to unfold on WWE TV.

After staying out of action since his Hell in a Cell win over Drew McIntyre in early October, CM Punk was announced to be the fifth and final member of Team Roman Reigns for the WarGames Match as declared by another returnee, Paul Heyman on November 22 episode.