One of the top billings from the current WWE Raw roster could be having a slow transformation as an aftermath of the latest bygone from Survivor Series 2024 premium live event. None other than the world heavyweight champion Gunther is the concerned person whose ongoing connection with the WWE Universe could be rewarded, as such.

In one of the top matches from the WWE Raw brand, Gunther retained his title against Damian Priest but in the retention process, she showed an unusual level of frustration and vulnerability. This appears to be setting the stage for a potential babyface turn for the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

At Survivor Series, The Judgment Day member from WWE Raw, Finn Balor helped him in the title match by attacking Priest while the referee wasn’t watching. Rather than showing appreciation, Gunther reacted by kicking Balor in the face, signaling his unhappiness with the interference as he wasn’t interested in any sort of backup and wanted to retain the title on his own.

In an update to the situation, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE seems to be planting the seeds for Gunther’s transformation into a fan-favorite superstar on WWE Raw from now on. While his transition won’t likely unravel until after a rumored match with Goldberg in 2025, WWE eventually intends to embrace the organic connection that Gunther is forming with audiences.

There’s no update on when Gunther will be taking on Goldberg who will play the role of a babyface in their match. No update is there on whether this match will also act as the WWE Hall of Famer’s retirement match that he’s long been looking forward to. More updates on the situation could be there on the latest coming episode of Raw.

WWE Raw December 2 episode match card

WWE Raw December 2 episode takes place at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington and the confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

– Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament triple threat: Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler

– CM Punk to kick off the show

– The New Day 10-Year Anniversary celebration