Roman Reigns was massacred following his scheduled match at Clash in Paris 2025, an international premium live event which was held at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, last night. The gathered 30,343 fans in attendance at the show and watching all over the world witnessed the OTC1 being left in a heap via an attack by The Vision members, and we now expect an update to the situation on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw.

Following the vicious post-match ambush by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, WWE confirmed that Roman Reigns was stretchered out of La Défense Arena before being transported to a nearby hospital in Paris for further evaluation. Taking to social media, WWE’s backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley broke the news during the post-show of Clash in Paris.

AJ Lee Reportedly Heading Back To WWE After Wild Clash In Paris 2025 Ending

Stating that Roman Reigns was undergoing MRIs and X-rays to assess the extent of his injuries, Kelley also revealed that WWE will provide an official medical update on the status of the top WWE Superstar during tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which will also take place in Paris from the same venue as Clash in Paris 2025.

Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status After Dramatic End At Clash In Paris 2025

🚨 An update on Roman Reigns… more to come tomorrow on Raw. pic.twitter.com/aqZmH5NXaA — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Roman Reigns reportedly removed from WWE TV after Clash in Paris 2025

In the opening contest of Clash in Paris 2025, Roman Reigns defeated “Big” Bronson Reed upon delivering a Samoan Drop from the second rope, followed by a spear. Once the match concluded, The OTC1 demanded that Paul Heyman return the two pairs of shoes that Reed had been using as a shoe-la-fala around his neck, and Heyman obliged.

Roman Reigns used this opportunity and attacked Heyman with the guillotine chokehold, which led Bron Breakker to attack Reigns with a spear and put him through the table. Reigns was helped to the back when Breakker came back and speared him on the ramp, again. Reed then followed up with multiple tsunami splashes to badly injure the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

As it appears, the attack was a kayfabe way for the WWE to sideline Roman Reigns from TV, as he only works a limited set of dates in a calendar year. As of this writing, he’s already scheduled to step away from WWE to begin filming the Street Fighter movie. He’s expected to be off TV until late September before his scenes wrap up.