Roman Reigns And Paul Heyman React On The Rock’s Call-Out On WWE Raw

At the beginning of 2024, the chances of seeing The Rock vs. Roman Reigns dream match have become bigger than ever within the next few months. The official tease for the match has been dropped by the returning People’s Champion and the WWE Universe was elated with the thought of it. WWE has this match in the pipeline for a much longer period irrespective of the fact that we had to wait forever for it.

The Rock made his big return on Raw after more than eight years to lay the Smacketh’ down on Jinder Mahal. Once that physical confrontation was over, he took the mic to address the crowd in attendance in San Diego. He wanted to sit at the Head of the Table which was an essential reference to come after Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns returned on this week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns then arrived on this week’s Smackdown dubbed New Year’s Revolution and he was quickly asked to opine on The Rock’s comments from Raw. He didn’t respond to the question thrown by Kayla Braxton in the backstage segment.

Later, Paul Heyman was asked to comment on the topic and Heyman said Rock isn’t invited to the Head of the Table, but he knows why The Great One called out The Tribal Chief. Heyman noted there are two sure ways to go viral in the world – date Taylor Swift and call out Roman Reigns. He mentioned how two star-powers like John Cena and Brock Lesnar returned and went after his master in the past to go viral.

Paul Heyman listed out Roman’s recent opponents

Heyman also mentioned how CM Punk has recently called out Roman Reigns. He also said “welcome back” to Punk while talking about the returnee. Heyman was also frustrated about the fact that Cody Rhodes was still talking about “finishing his damn story” despite losing at WrestleMania 39. The Special Counsel ended his promo by saying that the undisputed champion was only looking forward to smashing whoever wins the Number-One Contenders match on Smackdown to become his challenger.

Ultimately, the contender’s Triple Threat ended in a Count-Out which led Smackdown GM Nick Aldis to announce a Fatal-4-Way for Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

