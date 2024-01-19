Update On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury Jeopardizing WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 Plans

With Wrestlemania 40 season already underway, Seth Rollins’ injury would be the last thing that WWE would be hoping for, right now. But the fact is that the marquee superstar from the Monday Night Raw roster is dealing with one and this could eventually alter the plans of the WWE if the injury turns out to be a legit and fatal one.

In the main event of this week’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (accompanied by Veer and Sanga of Indus Sher) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. In more distractions during the match, Damian Priest also came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during this match, but that attempt was stopped by Drew McIntyre.

Ultimately, Seth Rollins would prevail in the match but he couldn’t escape an injury and the bruises were spotted once the match was over. According to the previous reports of PWTorch, the reigning champion hurt his left leg late in the main event of WWE Raw. No details were revealed on how the injury was picked up or how severe the injury was.

Seth Rollins’ injury situation considered to be serious

Wade Keller further revealed on the PWTorch podcast that the current mindset within the WWE is not good about Seth Rollins, and that it’s unknown how bad his condition is. There are people in the company who are aware of the situation but they are tight-lipped due to the severity of things if not WWE is willing to create a storyline out of this situation.

“They could be doing a storyline where they’re gonna play into that on TV and go from a situation where Seth’s knee is not that bad and play it up as if it is as some sort of storyline. So I’m throwing that out there as a caveat to the hunch that I’m getting from colleagues of his and other people in WWE. They either think it’s bad news and WWE’s gonna probably have Seth announce something on TV.”

It was back in 217 when a similar injury situation occurred with Seth Rollins when WWE turned that into a storyline to create an Unsanctioned Match with Triple H. This year, the reigning world champion is reportedly slated to feature in a match against CM Punk.