During the July 20 episode of AEW Collision, a highly anticipated singles match between Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue took place. In a spot during the match, Shida executed a suicide dive that caused her opponent to fall awkwardly on her leg and hip outside the ring. The bump caused concerns among the ringside officials.

After initial checkups, the match was halted via a referee stoppage as Skye Blue was diagnosed with a legit injury by the medical team. Officials further rushed to ringside to assist her, and the match was stopped. While Shida received the win, she was dissatisfied with the outcome and issued a challenge to Britt Baker to set up a match against Britt Baker on the coming episode of AEW Blood & Guts.

As for Skye Blue’s health condition, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the initial hope was that the emerging AEW female talent would quickly recover from the injury and that she’s doing okay with the spot. Some adjustments had to be made to AEW Collision tapings due to the injury, but the source hadn’t heard specifics on what those were.

Meanwhile, Skye Blue’s boyfriend, and a fellow AEW wrestler Kyle Fletcher, posted a photo on Twitter of the injured star resting at home wearing a leg cast. Kyle further assured the fans with the below comment that he would take care of her, “We got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clock yeeeeeeeefreakinhaaaaaaaaaw.”

we got her home everyone, doctor Kyle on the clock yeeeeeeeefreakinhaaaaaaaaaw pic.twitter.com/j91Nc1ybry — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) July 21, 2024

Skye Blue to miss AEW All In 20224 due to leg injury

This injury is certainly unfortunate news for the fans of Skye Blue, as she was just gaining back momentum by her side in the hope of heading into the title picture. With the hope of pulling off further victories along the way, she might have hoped to be moved into the biggest AEW show of the year, next month, All In. But thanks to the ankle injury, she’ll now miss the Wembley Stadium show set for August 25.

At 24 years age, Skye Blue has shown tons of improvements in terms of in-ring psychology and mic skills. AEW fans were accustomed to seeing her as a bubbly and fun-loving character. But under the influence of Julia Hart, they have also seen a more intense and darker persona of hers since December 2023.