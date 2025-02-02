Heading into the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, WWE confirmed 14 names in advance as the entrants of the 30-superstar melee. These names were Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven.

With each of them willing to rise to the occasion and win the 8th ever Women’s Rumble match, several surprise entrants joined the field to make things interesting for the women’s Royal Rumble 2025. Former NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez turned out to be one of those names who made her third appearance in the annual match. She also turned out to be the final elimination by the eventual winner, Charlotte Flair.

From NXT, the likes of the women’s champion, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Lash Legend, and Jaida Parker also turned out to be surprise entrants but the real surprise came in the form of Jordynne Grace who entered the fray at number 19, debuting as a WWE Superstar at Royal Rumble 2025.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that Grace was a part of TNA when she was competing in last year’s Royal Rumble and that she’s now become officially a part of the WWE roster. The former Knockouts Champion was eliminated by Giulia from NXT.

Alexa Bliss received the loudest pop of women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match

The loudest pop from the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match came after Alexa Bliss came out at the number 21 spot. It was her first WWE TV appearance after being gone from WWE since early 2023 due to time off due to pregnancy. Arriving with her doll Lily, Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return at number 25 at the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 and lasted a while before getting eliminated by Nia Jax and partial assistance from Candice LeRae. Trish was out at this spot celebrating 25 years of her legendary career.

Nikki Bella was the final entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, arriving at number 30. She lasted for a while at the end of the match but was eventually eliminated by Jax. Another returnee of the night, Charlotte Flair emerged to be the winner, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.