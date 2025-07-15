Being one of the top star powers of the Monday Night Raw roster, Becky Lynch has been added to a match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where she will be seen defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After sneaking her way out from her latest championship defense at Evolution this past Sunday night, she’s again heading into a bout against her current bitter rival.

Just 24 hours removed from their Triple Threat match at Evolution, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were booked to compete in a match on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw to determine who would gain another shot at Becky Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship for a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025. This was a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls match, with both women bringing high intensity into the contest.

In the end, it was Valkyria who managed to survive and secure her spot in the first-ever two-night card at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Bayley scored the first pinfall of the match by slapping Valkyria across the face, leading her to shock as Bayley capitalized with a roll-up.

Bayley continued the attack with a Belly-to-Back suplex on the ring apron, but Valkyria rather turned into a pinfall after she transformed Bayley’s subsequent pin attempt into one of her own to get the second fall of the match.

Both Valkyria and Bayley refused to quit as the match progressed. Bayley applied a brutal crossface, and she further attempted to push Valkyria away from the ropes. Valkyria grabbed Bayley’s legs and lifted her for a Nightwing to earn the final pinfall victory to confirm her spot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Valkyria celebrated her win, but the champion, Becky Lynch, appeared on the ramp, stealing her spotlight. With the IC title in hand, she confronted her challenger and shouted at her to end the segment. They last battled at Money in the Bank, where Becky won the IC title from Valkyrie, who would be gunning to get it back at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to become the first-ever two-time champion with the belt.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul