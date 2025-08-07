WWE Evolution, the all-women premium live event, returned in 2025 after a seven-year hiatus, and chances are really bright that it will be back again in the future. While WWE head-honcho Triple H didn’t intend to make it a yearly show featuring the women, chances are bright that a third iteration will become a reality, given how pleased the top brass in the WWE has been with the event.

WWE Evolution 2025 took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, July 14, and the overall reception to how the show went down was positive. As per the reports of Fightful Select, the initial reaction of those behind the scenes is that the all-women PLE was a success despite a minimum number of matches and legendary appearances on the card.

It was further noted by the outlet that there would be another WWE Evolution premium live event in the future, although no timeline was cited as to when it could happen. As such, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, noted in the post-PLE conference that the need for such a show could be null as the women in the WWE are always breaking the barriers.

The good thing is that the overall perception toward WWE Evolution from WWE talent could have changed after they had problems with how the first edition ended. It was previously reported that they didn’t like the “curtain call” moment where all the women came out together in the end, since WWE would never make the men like that on any regular show.

Highlights from the 2025 edition of WWE Evolution PLE

As for WWE Evolution 2025, this show included multiple title matches, including a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, where Becky Lynch retained her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton defeating WWE Hall of Famer and former tag team partner Trish Stratus, and Jacy Jayne retaining her NXT Women’s Championship in a match against Jordynne Grace.

The bright part about the latest WWE Evolution installment is the finish of the show as women’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder Naomi cashed in her championship contract and entered the match between Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, and walked away with the win. Plus, Stephanie Vaquer also received a title match opportunity at Clash in Paris PLE after winning the Battle Royal.