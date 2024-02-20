sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

WWE

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Update On WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Ceremony Under Triple H’s Supervision

Update On WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Ceremony Under Triple H’s Supervision

Arindam Pal

Feb 20, 2024 at 5:49 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
Update On WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Ceremony Under Triple H’s Supervision

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is a yearly event to pay tribute to the legendary names that had graced the pro wrestling ring. The annual tradition will continue to honor more such names during the upcoming Wrestlemania season but things will be different the next time around as Triple H will be running things from behind for the very first time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the WWE Hall of Fame falls under Triple H, after the departure of Vince McMahon from the creative oversight. While the foundational principles for inductions will remain unchanged, some new norms could be seen under Triple H’s direction.

WWE Raw: CM Punk Appears After February 19 Episode To Make A Promise

Triple H to call the shots for 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees

It was further informed that the selection process could still be influenced by political considerations if WWE President Nick Khan advocates for a particular candidate. But then again, the WWE Hall of Fame falls under the creative domain, and Triple H will take the final calls while selecting the names,

“I think Levesque may be a little more open to certain types since he was a fan of more than just WWE but once WWE owned the tape libraries a lot of that stigma was gone. I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor but the Hall of Fame is under creative and that’s Levesque’s department and he’d in theory sign off on everyone.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin Positively Addresses Idea Of WWE Comeback

Unlike Vince McMahon who was keen on appreciating talents who had mostly served WWE in the past, Triple H is known for his broader vision. He has no issues against wrestling beyond the WWE, and hence it will be interesting to see whom he opts to induct apart from the first ballot WWE Hall of Fame for the 2024 class.

There’s no update on who WWE will announce as part of the 2024 edition of Hall of Fame, the company recently released new merchandise for Ken Shamrock which keeps the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in conversation. Since Wrestlemania will take place in Philadelphia, some believe some ECW involvement, is evident. In 2023, Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, the late Andy Kaufman, and The Great Muta were the inductees.

Tagged:

triple h

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
AEW Revolution 2024: World Title Match Remains Three-Way; Big Match Canceled
AEW Revolution 2024: World Title Match Remains Three-Way; Big Match Canceled

Feb 29, 2024, 1:20 PM

AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay And All-Star Scramble Match Added To PPV
AEW Revolution 2024: Will Ospreay And All-Star Scramble Match Added To PPV

Feb 29, 2024, 1:15 PM

WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 Match Card After New Announcements
WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 Match Card After New Announcements

Feb 28, 2024, 1:11 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?
Wrestlemania 40: Multiple Ladder Matches Discussed For WWE PLE?

Feb 28, 2024, 1:06 PM

Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio
Summerslam 2024: Updates On WWE Hosting Summer’s Biggest PLE In Ohio

Feb 28, 2024, 1:01 PM

The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40
The Rock Confirmed For More WWE Smackdown Episodes Before Wrestlemania 40

Feb 27, 2024, 2:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy