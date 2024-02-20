sportzwiki logo
WWE Raw: CM Punk Appears After February 19 Episode To Make A Promise

Arindam Pal

Feb 20, 2024 at 1:10 PM

WWE Raw: CM Punk Appears After February 19 Episode To Make A Promise

CM Punk is out of the Wrestlemania 40 equation as he’s dealing with an injury that will take around six months to recuperate from. Meanwhile, he’s making frequent appearances on shows heading into the biggest PLE of the year for backstage or off-camera segments. One such came during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw that was taped from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the main event of WWE Raw, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Jey had Gunther beaten with multiple spears and a Uso Splash, but Jimmy Uso distracted the referee, allowing Gunther to retain his title. Once the show was over, CM Punk came out to have a promo session with the WWE Universe.

WWE Raw: Wrestlemania 40 Main-Eventer Suffers Loss On February 19 Episode

Alongside Punk, Cody Rhodes was also back in the ring to embrace Jey who still couldn’t believe that his own flesh-and-blood cost him another championship opportunity. “This is a bump in the road, and I promise you the next time we are in Anaheim I will be here and I will have my boots on,” stated CM Punk as he was seemingly ecstatic to make a comeback as soon as possible.

As for Cody Rhodes, he was in action on Raw in the opening match of the show against Drew McIntyre. The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso distracted Rhodes and the referee, which allowed McIntyre to gain some momentum. Then Solo Sikoa hit Cody from behind with the Samoan Spike which allowed McIntyre to take advantage and hit the Wrestlemania 40 main eventer with the Claymore Kick for the big win.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Final Women’s Chamber Participant Revealed

CM Punk possibly returning to action around Summerslam 2024

CM Punk was quick to confirm after Royal Rumble that he got a bit unlucky as he tore his right triceps during the Rumble match and this will essentially make him sit at home at Wrestlemania 40. During an interview at UFC 298 conducted by Caroline Pearce, he also spoke up about the injury situation which will keep him out of television for six to eight months,

“We’re thinking maybe six to eight months, but I’m not really in a rush to get back to compete. I’m in a rush to get healthy. I’m in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I’ll be when I come back.”

