On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jazmyn Nyx was attacked backstage, in response to which the NXT Women’s Champion cum Nyx’s Fatal Influence stablemate, Jacy Jayne, said it was about time someone “dropped her anyway.” As the segment raised eyebrows among the fans, further updates were revealed regarding Nyx leaving the WWE via this attack, serving as a storyline write-off for her TV character.

PWInsider was the first to report that Jazmyn Nyx was set to leave WWE. Her contract was nearing its end, and it would not be renewed, offering the reason why she was written off WWE NXT television, this past Tuesday night, with the backstage attack.

Behind-the-scenes details regarding the exit have now surfaced via Fightful Select, revealing that Nyx’s exit stemmed from a contract dispute after her contract renewal deal was offered at a rate $75,000 per year, the same amount she was already making through her previous deal.

Sources within WWE NXT confirmed that the company always wanted to keep her, but they weren’t willing to offer anything more than her current salary. While a multi-year extension was offered, updates weren’t available regarding any built-in raises over time. The offered amount wasn’t sufficient after taxes and expenses, like gear had to be deducted. Overall, Nyx was taking around $60,000 home.

The salary dispute was further discussed after Nyx responded to a fan on Instagram who claimed that WWE NXT wrestlers make between $80,000 and $150,000 per year. As the fan argued that the amount should be more than enough, financially, Nyx set the record straight by saying that it would have been great to have that much money in WWE,

“If I was making that, it would’ve been great!”

Wrestlemania 42: Brock Lesnar Reportedly Facing WWE Raw Superstar At PLE

Jazmyn Nyx’s replacement already chosen on WWE NXT

Since Nyx declined to continue on WWE NXT, with a lower pay scale being one of the reasons, fans hoped to have her on the OnlyFans platform, much like some of the WWE alumni. However, Nyx made it clear that she’s not joining the platform, “And no guys, I will not be making an OF (laughing emoji)”

First WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026 Inductee Revealed At Wrestlepalooza 2025

Jade Gentile (Jazmyn Nyx) says she will not be creating an OF, she was scanned for 2K26, and that the compensation on her contract offer was not enough for her to re-sign with WWE for the next three years. pic.twitter.com/TzAkg2NZuL — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) September 25, 2025

In Nyx’s absence, the Fatal Influence will continue to form as a unit on WWE NXT television. According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam, Lainey Reid is set to take Nyx’s spot in the group. Reid will challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy, this Saturday, and she’s expected to join Fatal Influence shortly.