Following the sudden exit of Jazmyn Nyx from Fatal Influence on WWE NXT, speculations were already up regarding a suitable replacement coming for the heel faction on WWE programming. Claiming the earlier reports true, Lainey Reid has now revealed her association with the group, seemingly revealing herself as the third member of it.

In the fifth match of WWE NXT No Mercy 2025, last weekend, Jacy Jayne (c) defeated Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women’s Championship. As such, Jayne was able to come out of the show as still the titleholder after a lot of help from Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley and a mysterious hooded figure, who’s now revealed to be Lainey Reid.

On the September 30 episode of WWE NXT, Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley were talking backstage, only to be joined by Reid, who admitted to having taken out Jazmyn Nyx last week. Nyx was thus written off TV after reports revealed that she wouldn’t be re-signing with WWE when her contract expires next month.

Emerging talent joins WWE NXT Women’s Champion & Fallon Henley

In addition, Reid also confirmed that she was the one to attack Vice at No Mercy, helping Jayne to retain her title. In the weeks prior to her recent attack, Reid had been teased to function as a new Fatal Influence member during weekly episodes of WWE NXT. Reid was also set to challenge NXT Speed Champion Sol Ruca for the title at No Mercy, but she wasn’t medically cleared to compete. Reid also told Jayne that she defied the doctor’s orders to help her out at the PLE.

Meanwhile, Reid’s revelation on WWE NXT comes as a no-brainer given WWE’s first online recap of the women’s title match from No Mercy on their website, which already spoiled the mystery attacker as it had the following line written on it,

“Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.”

After realizing the mistake, WWE later changed the first line of their recap and removed Lainey Reid’s name and instead wrote that WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeated Lola Vice at No Mercy, but the win didn’t come without controversy.