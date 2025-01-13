The WWE Saudi Arabia deal got a major boost at the beginning of 2025 with the middle-east country officially securing one of the major premium live events set for next year. It was announced that WWE is bringing the Royal Rumble to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2026 which could be a step down from the Greatest Royal Rumble the country previously held in 2018.

But the WWE Saudi Arabia fans won’t have to wait for 2026 to see their favorite superstars performing in the country as two more WWE premium live events are possibly coming in 2025. With the recent updates coming out, it appears both of these PLEs will be waiting in the post-Wrestlemania season.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE Saudi Arabia partnership will produce one first premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, likely in June, the only Saudi event planned for the 2025 calendar. Given that WWE generally hosts two such shows in Saudi, another one in November should be reserved but that’s not confirmed in the report.

WWE Saudi Arabia to produce an event in June 2025

The unnamed event would thus be the first WWE Saudi Arabia show in June WWE since 2019’s Super Showdown. For the time being, the latest bygone Saudi PLE remains the Crown Jewel event, where Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan won the WWE Crown Jewel Titles, defeating Gunther and Nia Jax, respectively.

Starting in 2018, the WWE Saudi Arabia deal should last for 3 more years with the Saudi General Sports Authority conducting WWE shows and other WWE-branded experiences in the Kingdom. As it stands, there have been 12 PLEs while WWE also recently opened the WWE Experience in Riyadh, a multimedia experience taking through the norms of being a WWE Superstar.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 2026 Royal Rumble will be happening via a WWE Saudi Arabia signing via which the wrestling promotion will be getting paid over $55 million. As such, further events like SummerSlam, or WrestleMania could also be held in the country.

“Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Royal Rumble for the first time outside North America reflects the General Entertainment Authority’s ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s largest and most important entertainment events to the Kingdom,” HE Turki Alalshikh stated on the WWE Saudi Arabia deal.

“Through this partnership with WWE, we aim to enhance the entertainment sector and deliver a transformative experience that attracts a wide audience.”