Wrestlemania 41 will be part of WWE’s Netflix era as the content produced by the professional wrestling promotion will be available on the OTT platform from early next year onward. To cater more to the mainstream audience throughout the globe, WWE will have to make proper arrangements and they could possibly bring back one of the all-time great boxers to their programming.

Mike Tyson is the concerned name in the mix following his recent return to action against Jake Paul as part of Netflix programming. The bout garnered tons of attention and it destroyed both WWE & AEW programming in terms of viewership. Now, Tyson could be back in the WWE for a fight on the occasion of Wrestlemania 41.

The buzz began after Tyson, who is a WWE Hall of Famer as part of the Celebrity Wing, came up short against Jake Paul in a boxing match on November 15. Jake won the bout by unanimous decision. Following the fight, Tyson joked about potentially fighting Jake’s brother Logan next.

In response, Logan responded by claiming that he would “kill” Tyson in a fight which started the rumors ongoing about a possible Logan vs. Tyson bout at Wrestlemania 41. In addition, WrestleVotes shared further insight into WWE’s interest in this bout with the following update, “I was able to get a source to confirm that there’s interest. I don’t know anything other than that.”

Logan Paul could be returning to action in WWE for Wrestlemania 41

Logan Paul has stayed out of the WWE spotlight since his last appearance at SummerSlam 2023 where he dropped the United States Championship to LA Knight. But speculation is building about a major WrestleMania 41 matchup featuring him. As such, WWE is now reportedly considering this high-profile bout between two boxers which would be a must-see in combat sports.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.

In a previous update on WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, it was revealed that WWE could possibly be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41, next year. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match was gaining traction backstage as informed by the source.