Raquel Rodriguez was one of the few names who made grand returns at this weekend’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event to make it a memorable event. This particular return is expected to change the scene on the female roster of the WWE since she’s going to be a strong heel, moving forward alongside the resident faction of WWE’s Monday nights.

In one of the major attractions of Bad Blood 2024 PLE, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley collided over the women’s world championship. The champion retained via DQ in this match that reportedly came with a botched finish following the actions of Raquel Rodriguez where she beat up Ripley in front of the referee.

Previous reports from Fightful Select stated that the initial plan for the match at Bad Blood 2024 called for Liv Morgan to win via assistance from the returning Raquel Rodriguez. But the referee called for the match bell, prematurely after catching the returnee hammering on Ripley.

Raquel Rodriguez to be a part of Judgment Day faction

According to further reports from PWInsider, Raquel Rodriguez will now be aligned with The Judgment Day which will essentially mark a significant shift in her character as she moves forward with the heel group. The source also noted that WWE had been discussing her return since July as her hiatus continued due to a health crisis.

For those who don’t remember, Raquel Rodriguez’s absence began in late 2023 after she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Despite suffering a flare-up, she still returned on TV and wrestled at Elimination Chamber in February. Two nights after the PLE, she defeated Chelsea Green in a brief match on Raw that was her final appearance on TV before Bad Blood’s return.

During the Women’s World Championship match at Bad Blood 2024, Dominik Mysterio was suspended in a shark cage at ringside while Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan fought inside the ring. Near the end of the match, Dominik managed to open the cage door.

In an attempt to escape, he had a nasty fall and started dangling from the cage through the chain wrapped in his ankle. Ripley took the opportunity and started beating Dom. It was then that Raquel Rodriguez entered the scene and pounced on Ripley to case the disqualification to the match.