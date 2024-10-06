In the penultimate match of Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) via DQ. But since a championship doesn’t change hands via DQ, Liv retained her Women’s World Title that was hanging in the balance in that match which saw interference from Raquel Rodriguez to cause the DQ in the first place.

Raquel was one of four big returns from Bad Blood 2024 that went down last night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. She came back to assist her former WWE Tag Team Championship partner, Liv Morgan by attacking Ripley and thereby making sure that Morgan walked out of Atlanta with her Women’s World Championship.

Liv Morgan Talks About The Most “Pathetic, Desperate, Lonely, Loser” WWE Star

Speaking to WWE Digital after Bad Blood 2024 went off the air, Morgan boasted about always keeping a backup plan while going up against Rhea Ripley. With Dominik being locked inside a shark cage, Raquel was that plan B that was executed at the right time and place. Thus, Morgan claims herself to remain “one step ahead” of her bitter rival.

Bad Blood 2024: Reason WWE Women’s Title Match Had Awkward Finish

Bad Blood 2024: Dirty Dom is doing okay after nasty fall off shark cage

In the finishing sequence of Morgan vs. Ripley at Bad Blood 2024, Dominik Mysterio took a scary fall off the shark cage in which he was locked inside during the WWE Women’s World Championship match. Trying to escape the ring, Mysterio fell out of the cage, and he was hanging in mid-air after getting caught by a chain that was wrapped around his ankle.

It was then that Raquel Rodriguez attacked Ripley, and the referee called for the match bell for the DQ. During a post-match interview with Emily Mae of Wrestling News.Co at Bad Blood 2024, Morgan also talked about the well-being of Dom-Dom as she said that he was okay but medical attention was given to him,

“Daddy Dom is okay. He’s in medical. Raquel is overseeing right now. I did exactly what I said I would do.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Morgan and Raquel had been the former Women’s Tag Team Champions in the WWE and they are seemingly back on the same page at Bad Blood 2024. Raquel might also get inserted into the Judgment Day faction, moving on.