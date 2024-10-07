In a surprise happening after Bad Blood 2024, the undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes was attacked backstage by Kevin Owens instead of a live TV angle during the PLE. Fans were surprised with this altercation that went down at the parking lot of the State Farm Arena from which videos went viral through the fans in attendance.

Generally, WWE offers social media posts regarding this backstage happenings but this wasn’t the case from the happening that went down at Bad Blood 2024. According to the reports of PWInsider, WWE planned this angle between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to take place in front of fans gathered outside Rhodes’ tour bus.

The goal behind creating this moment was to make it viral on social media as fans were likely to record it and share the incident online, which is how things exactly went down. With any official statement yet to arrive on WWE’s part, the expectation is that Kevin Owens will declare reasons for his attack at Bad Blood 2024 on this week’s Smackdown.

WWE wanted to create a viral moment at Bad Blood 2024

For the time being, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has acknowledged the situation on his social media and posted the following,

“We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally.”

Fans posted multiple angles of a video of Owens attacking Rhodes near his travel bus following Bad Blood 2024 WWE PLE went off the air. In the footage, Owens was first seen arguing with Rhodes, who was wearing a hoodie before entering his bus.

After a brief argument, Owens angrily approached Rhodes as the latter attempted to calm things down. Owens then went in for the attack as the security ran in to break things up. Owens then got into a nearby car and left the scene as Rhodes was helped back to get back on his feet.

Kevin Owens has been teasing a heel turn on Rhodes in recent weeks since Rhodes defeated him in August at Bash in Berlin. On the go-home Bad Blood 2024 episode of Smackdown, things turned hostile between the two but Owens controlled himself.