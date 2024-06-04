For over 15 years, Natalya Neidhart has been a mainstay on the WWE roster who has performed across all the brands that the company has to offer over the years. After spending time with different eras of the company, she also had the opportunity to work with an array of competitors from different generations that one could only imagine.

These matches also helped Natalya Neidhart to set records on WWE’s weekly TV shows as well as in the premium live events that the company usually offers on a monthly basis. Following Wrestlemania 40, she was sent back to WWE NXT to work with young talents like Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez which appeared to be a new working experience for the veteran.

Speaking on Big Show with Rusic & Rose, Natalya Neidhart explained that she was excited to begin appearing on the developmental brand once again. Remembering how she previously delivered classic matches against someone like Charlotte Flair and a newbie in Cora Jade, she seemed ready to showcase her wrestling skills on NXT,

“I jumped at the opportunity to go to NXT. Some of the greatest moments in my career were at NXT, like [the] match I had with Charlotte Flair in 2014. And ‘NXT’ is also primetime television. Anytime you’re on the USA Network and it’s during that time slot, it’s primetime TV, and we’re one of the highest-rated shows on the USA Network.”

Natalya Neidhart excited to share her knowledge with new generation

Speaking in the conversation, Natalya Neidhart was excited to work on Tuesday nights as she be able to wrestle with a new set of performers and help them with their skills inside the squared circle, something she’s just good at for a long time. In that way, the veteran will be able to carry on her family’s legacy, as countless top wrestlers were trained by members of the Neidhart family, over the years.

“I probably have a world record for working with the most women in WWE history,” Natalya Neidhart continued. “I really wanted to work with women that are hungry and love this as much as I do, like Roxanne Perez.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Natalya Neidhart also remembered an instance where she met a young Roxanne Perez in the parking lot outside a show during the latter’s teenage days. Fast forward a decade, the two were seen wrestling on national TV which was a tremendous achievement for Perez who successfully defended the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against The Queen of Harts on the April 9, 2024 edition of NXT.