Tiffany Stratton has had a great run since entering the main roster back in January after conquering the NXT scene. She was one of the expected favorites to become the winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament that was going on the weekly episodes of Raw and Smackdown throughout last month.

After a controversy broke out on social media, Tiffany Stratton was out of the tournament which was ultimately won by Nia Jax. The Samoan WWE Superstar won the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament against Lyra Valkyria at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia and many were surprised by WWE’s decision.

A bigger portion of the WWE fanbase wasn’t happy with Jax’s win but Tiffany Stratton isn’t one of them as she said that the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion deserves the accolade for putting up so much effort in her career. Appearing on the Battleground podcast, she has the following to say about the winner,

“I’m really happy for Nia. She’s actually one of my good friends. And, yeah, I think she deserves it all and unfortunately it wasn’t my time.”

Tiffany Stratton learned a lot by participating in Queen of the Ring

Tiffany Stratton earlier sounded grateful about Nia Jax helping her out when she transitioned from NXT to the main roster, especially ahead of her outing inside the Elimination Chamber in Australia. During this podcast appearance, the Center of the Universe also discussed her own journey in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Despite the loss in the quarterfinal, she seemed contended with her performance,

“Yeah, you know, I wrestled Michin and that was on the live show, and that was great. Then I wrestled Bianca, unfortunately, I didn’t win. However, I did go toe-to-toe with the Tag Team champ, I went toe-to-toe with a former Women’s Champion. So I think that in itself is such a huge stride for me.”

In the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament, Tiffany Stratton won her first-round match against Michin but lost in the quarterfinal to Bianca Belair who was further defeated by eventual champion Jax in the semifinal. Overall, it was a learning experience for Stratton who should get more opportunities to become a queen in the WWE in the future.