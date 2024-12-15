Suddenly finishing up her WWE tenure didn’t professionally affect Mandy Rose to a big extent as her premium content service continued to bring monetary benefits to her. At the same time, this content is also the reported reason that she had to leave the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world at the peak hour of her career, two years ago.

A fan recently took to Twitter and pointed out it has been a couple of years since Mandy Rose’s WWE release that came on December 14, 2022. The fan further noted how he was shocked to learn the news of her release and there are such who are still heartbroken about the happening,

“2 years ago Mandy rose the greatest nxt women’s champion was released from wwe 💔💔💔💔 I still miss her to this day I was shocked when I woke up to the news that morning and I’m still heartbroken 💔😭 and still miss @mandysacs and when she’s done in the wwe and had an incredible nxt women’s championship reigns for 413 days”

That fan also mentioned Mandy Rose to be the greatest NXT Women’s Champion of all time which was noticed by the former WWE Superstar, herself who re-tweeted the post with the following caption, “Aw wow can’t believe it’s been 2 years.”

Ex-WWE Stars Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Married In New Jersey

Aw wow can’t believe it’s been 2 years 😔 https://t.co/tze2v8sRVV — Mandy (@mandysacs) December 14, 2024

Given the star power that she’d become during the 2.0 era of NXT, Mandy Rose was always supposed to be welcomed by any of the rival brands following her WWE release, a couple of years ago. But being a specialized content creator that turned out to be the sole reported reason behind the release, she focused more on such projects to churn money out of those.

Mandy Rose still intends to make a Raw/Smackdown return

Despite the bitter taste in her mouth courtesy of the release in 2022, Mandy Rose previously stated that she is aiming for a Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown comeback if she ever returns to WWE. The former NXT Women’s Champion admittedly has always been open about her time in WWE, and it’s still unclear if the new company regime intends to bring her back.

With Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by her side as part of the Toxic Attraction faction, Mandy Rose once ruled the roost of the NXT 2.0 women’s division as the third-longest women’s champion of the brand’s history. Since dropping that belt to Roxanne Perez in 2022, she never showed up on WWE or any kind of TV show.