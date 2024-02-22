“I Was Born Into The Business, I’ll Never Rule It Out,” Declan McMahon On Joining WWE

Shane McMahon keeps on coming back to the WWE for one-off nights despite the reports claiming that he might not be sharing a good rapport with current WWE officials. After coming back to the WWE in 2016, he got involved in the backstage process for the coming years before WWE started booking him as a regular talent. Eventually, his days as a performer came to an end and we might not see him in a mega attraction position.

But Declan McMahon, the son of the former Smackdown head-honcho remains a top prospect for the WWE given his blood. The young gun was first spotted by wrestling fans during the opening moments of WrestleMania 20 as an infant alongside his father Shane McMahon and grandfather Vince McMahon. Then at WrestleMania 32, Declan joined his brothers to accompany his father during his entrance ahead of the latter’s Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker.

Declan was then seen appearing in the crowd of WWE Fastlane earlier in October, which took place in Indianapolis, Indiana WWE’s first PLE in Indiana since 2016. Speaking of grabbing a permanent role in the WWE, Declan sounded pretty optimistic since he was born within the business. This is what Shane McMahon’s son has to offer Speaking to WU Online about joining the WWE,

“I was born into the business… I’m never ruling it out. I would love get in the ring a couple times, but you have to see if the opportunity presents itself, it’s all about the story. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it. I think I would be pretty good at it. You never know, never ruling an option out.” (quotes courtesy WrestleTalk)

As for Shane McMahon, he was back on the WWE programming at Wrestlemania 39 in Hollywood to have an impromptu wrestling match against The Miz. Reports claimed that he could have made more WWE appearances, moving forward but he picked up an ankle injury during that match to get sidelined. Later, reports confirmed that he needed surgery to fix things and it ruled him out of action for a long time.