Elimination Chamber 2024: Reason Top Star Pulled Off WWE PLE

Qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber 2024 went down on WWE TV for the past few weeks to fill up the Men’s and Women’s Chamber match frays. By winning their respective qualifiers, a few superstars from the roster have solidified their spots inside the Chamber Matches which will have Wrestlemania 40 implications.

PWInsider previously reported that initial plans involving Jade Cargill called for participating in the women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match were scrapped in due course. Originally, Cargill was supposed to secure the final spot in the match by winning a last-chance Battle Royal on Raw but then Cargill was pulled off the show.

According to the updates provided by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE decided to not put Jade in the match because it didn’t make any sense for the recently debuted star to already go for a title.

“If you saw the scene on Friday where they had everyone there that was for the women’s chamber, they had Cargill in the room, basically foreshadowing. The plan was Cargill and they took her out. If you really looked at it, it made no sense to put her in that chamber match. None at all, so they didn’t. They put Raquel Rodriguez in instead.”

As per the confirmed match lineup, Becky Lynch will share the ring with Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan in the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match that will determine Rhea Ripley’s challenger for the Women’s World Title at Wrestlemania 40.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event will take place at the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth, Australia. The updated match card for the show is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect