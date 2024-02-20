WWE Raw: Wrestlemania 40 Main-Eventer Suffers Loss On February 19 Episode

Cody Rhodes has won the 2024 edition of Men’s Royal Rumble Match which essentially confirmed his spot in the main event of Wrestlemania 40. However, just like a year before, he’s again up against the mean antics of The Bloodline. As seen on this week’s Raw, the villainous WWE stars were back on targeting Cody which cost his scheduled match on the show.

In the opening match of the February 19 episode of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes with help from The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso distracted Rhodes and the referee, which allowed McIntyre to gain some momentum. Rhodes reversed McIntyre’s grapple attempt and he was looking for the Cross Rhodes.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Final Women’s Chamber Participant Revealed

However, Solo Sikoa then hit Cody from behind with the Samoan Spike by taking advantage of the chaos to jump onto the ring apron. McIntyre couldn’t believe his eyes but being a current heel character, he took advantage and hit the Wrestlemania 40 main eventer with the Claymore Kick for the big win.

“Mami Is Gonna Learn What It’s Like To Be A Bottom,” Claims Becky Lynch In WWE

Cody Rhodes gets pinned by third-only star before Wrestlemania 40

Cody Rhodes has only lost to two people since making his WWE return back at WrestleMania 38 and those two names are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Following this week’s Raw, Drew McIntyre became the third person to pin the prime babyface figure of the WWE who’s looking forward to finishing his story at Wrestlemania 40.

This win of McIntyre was probably showing the efforts of WWE who wants to keep the top star under their banner for the foreseeable future. According to the reports of Fightful Select, The Scottish Warrior is now confirmed to perform at WrestleMania 40. This has essentially been an indication that his contract has been extended beyond the event.

The source further noted that some additional time was added to his contract to cover up the timespan that he lost due to injury and inactivity following Wrestlemania 39,

“Fightful Select has confirmed that McIntyre’s deal now extends past WrestleMania, and that some injury and inactivity time was added to the deal in order to get it there.”