In one of the major matches at Wrestlemania XL Saturday, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch. With that, the title reign of MAMI continues even after a year of winning the title at last year’s Wrestlemania 39. After toppling the challenge received from the most veteran talent of the Raw female roster, she is probably squaring off against someone who is looking forward to reclaiming the glory.

As seen on the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were shown walking and the latter was instructed to remove the problem that needed to be dealt with, not John Cena. Dominik went to see Adam Pearce, leaving his on-screen flame by herself.

This allowed Liv Morgan to jump Rhea Ripley after throwing a chair at her. Morgan brutally attacked the champion which caused referees and Dominik to arrive at the scene to separate the two. With this segment, the next feud for the Women’s World Championship was also perhaps indicated.

Liv Morgan was always coming after Rhea Ripley

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Liv Morgan discussed what was on her mind following WrestleMania XL which she wasn’t an active part of. After sharing that she’s happy with Rhea Ripley’s win, Morgan mentioned that she was always personally vested in taking the title away from The Nightmare and waited with some “strategic” patience to seek redemption,

“I am happy that Rhea won. Do you know why I’m happy she won? Because I’m gonna be the one to take away everything from her. I’m very much aware of what Rhea’s capable of. I’m very much aware of her greatness, but it’s not gonna be at the cost of my career.”

After her return to WWE TV at Royal Rumble 2024, Liv Morgan had been on a revenge tour against Rhea Ripley. She was sidelined by the latter’s vicious attack in July 2023, and she made it clear that her quest for vengeance will continue no matter what. The will was strong despite coming up short of winning Royal Rumble and Women’s Elimination Chamber as she eventually became the Women’s Champion.