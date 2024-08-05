For a long time, WWE had Brock Lesnar as their ultimate marquee attraction on the roster who could sell out a show by doing a five-minute-only match. However, his days around professional wrestling are in jeopardy in the newly Endeavor-owned WWE especially after his name got involved in a lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

In recent reports, it’s been declared that Brock Lesnar needs to make himself free from the legal complexities before making an eventual WWE return. After he was dropped from the WWE 2K24 game, his name was back on the active roster page which still gives us hope about an eventual comeback given that WWE will need more star power when it moves to Netflix.

“I Wish I Could Do This Forever,” John Cena On Announcing Retirement From WWE

In a major move toward becoming a global giant, WWE Raw will be heading into the Netflix platform in January of 2025 which will bring a lot of eyes to the company on the streaming platform. Many stars are expected to return around the Wrestlemania 41 season that’s expected to kick off around that timespan. However, there is still a big question mark regarding Brock Lesnar’s presence.

Trish Stratus Claims To Have “Unfinished Story” For Comeback In The WWE

Brock Lesnar’s presence for Raw on Netflix is unlikely in January

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently provided an update regarding the mega stars of the WWE being available for Raw’s move to Netflix. It was noted that the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and even The Rock will be there on the Road to WrestleMania 41, which will air on Netflix but the same can’t be true for Brock Lesnar. Unless those legal issues are settled, he may not show up on Netflix either.

“WWE looks very strong with the Netflix transition since Johnson will be back for WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns will be back, as will Cena. The only question mark of the stars of that era would be Brock Lesnar, based on the legal issues, and perhaps Undertaker, who likely wouldn’t wrestle, but would also likely do something early in the Netflix run.”

Without a doubt, an appearance from Brock Lesnar would likely create a huge pop from live fans and a boost in viewership on WWE programming. But unless the legal disputes are settled, he will continue to be in the no-showing zone. There are also no signs internally that the former WWE Champion is on his way back to WWE any time soon.