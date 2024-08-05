Trish Stratus has admitted time and time again about a possible return to the WWE if the storyline fits her in it, perfectly. She might be having an additional reason to make a comeback on WWE programming as stated in a recent interview on Sports Illustrated.

While promoting the recently aired A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Trish Stratus mentioned how the episode offered an unprecedented look into her life, including moments that she’s never shared before,

“It’s fun to share the behind-the-scenes stuff that no one knows. I love the peeks behind the curtain, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

In one of the most unprecedented scenarios in the world of professional wrestling, we have seen Trish Stratus become a regular name on the Monday Night Raw roster for a major part of 2023. She regularly appeared on the red brand during this comeback run to have feuded with Becky Lynch that culminated in a match at Payback, last September.

Speaking in the conversation, it was essentially mentioned by Trish Stratus why she wanted to have that match at a small-scale PLE like Payback instead of fighting THE MAN at the prior event Summerslam,

“Before I left, I wanted that cage match. SummerSlam was in a stadium, so we wouldn’t have had the cage, and we would have been looking at 8-10 minutes. So I was happy to do it at Payback in a cage.”

Trish Stratus possibly wants to reignite the feud with Zoey Stark

Trish Stratus further emphasized the fact that she has unfinished business in the WWE to take care of (possibly indicating Zoey Stark turning on her after her loss at Payback against Becky Lynch) which should drag her back into the squared circle,

“Cody isn’t the only one with an unfinished story. I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank. And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going. I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see.”

During the storyline with Becky Lynch in 2023, Trish Stratus turned into a villain on television after almost two decades. Speaking with Inside the Ropes, the WWE Hall of Famer previously noted that she had a high priority on becoming a heel as she was presented with a new challenger for herself. This changing aspect of her wrestling career remains the sole aspect of making further returns in the WWE.