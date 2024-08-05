A shockwave was sent through the WWE Universe by John Cena as he finally dropped the news of his retirement at the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event. As revealed by the WWE Legend, he will be competing in the final match of his career sometime in late 2025 while his final Wrestlemania showdown will come at the 2025 edition waiting from Las Vegas in April.

Going into further detailing about his retirement, John Cena talked in a media event following the PLE to announce that next year’s December is the likely timeline where we should see him compete in his final match. His incredible journey should witness a proper farewell as it kicks off this year’s December just before WWE Raw moves to Netflix in January 2025.

Speaking at the press conference, John Cena was further asked about his long-lasting legacy in the WWE about which he’s not admittedly that much concerned. Emotionally, he wanted to continue performing for the WWE, forever which isn’t possible in any kind of sporting genre. It was further asserted by the 16-time champion that he wants to go to the sunset after creating something special for the fans.

John Cena wants to do something special for fans during retirement tour

“I agree with that sentiment, that no one person is bigger than the entity,” John Cena said. “WWE is filled with stories, right, and it’s constantly a program with stories ending and new stories beginning. I’ve never been too concerned with the word legacy. And I don’t want you to mix messages here.”

“It doesn’t mean I shortchange any second on the canvas. I wish I could do it infinitely, but now I just wanted to try to do something special for a globe of people that I owe everything to, and I think this is hopefully the best way to do it.”

For a one-off occasion, John Cena returned at Wrestlemania 40 to stop interferences from The Bloodline in favor of Roman Reigns in his match against Cody Rhodes. His attempt was thwarted by The Rock with a Rock Bottom. A night later, he was back on Raw to compete in a tag team match with Awesome Truth against Judgment Day members.