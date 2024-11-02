CM Punk has currently headed on to a hiatus from WWE programming after wrapping up his feud with Drew McIntyre. As stated before his departure, he didn’t know what the future holds for him and that cast a shadow of doubts regarding his return to the WWE. As such, there are doubts over his involvement in the upcoming WWE premium live events, as well.

According to the previous updates from Fightful Select, CM Punk is not expected to appear at Crown Jewel 2024 which should explain his current absence. On previous occasions, the Second City Saint has always been clear about his negative stance when it comes to WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, and hence it is no surprise that he will not be a part of the next Saudi Arabia show of the WWE.

Moving on, WWE will host the annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Vancouver, Canada on this year’s November 30 and there is a ton of hype about the final Big-Four WWE PLE of the year. According to WrestleVotes on ‘WrestleVotes Radio’ as part of their Backstage Pass, CM Punk is still scheduled to appear during this annual PLE, as of this writing,

“We’re told CM Punk is currently slated for the Survivor Series PLE, coming up in Vancouver.”

CM Punk reportedly set for a world championship match at Survivor Series

Previous reports from PWN revealed that Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series 2024. This event will mark the first anniversary of the former champion’s monumental return to WWE after a decade-long absence and hence the placement of the match would be perfectly fitting.

However, these reports were unable to clear the air regarding how the Second City Saint will be re-inserted into the WWE programming upon his comeback. If his involvement at Survivor Series is going to happen then he should be back on board after Crown Jewel gets over in the first week of November.

CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match in the opening segment of the returning Bad Blood PLE. Selling the injuries suffered during the hellacious contest, he vouched for the hiatus from WWE programming. Before going to the back, Seth Rollins confronted him teasing for a future feud between the two.