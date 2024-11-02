WWE brought back The Rock at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event which marked an early return for the marquee star power to TV. While he wasn’t present on the scene for a long time, the brief appearance stirred things up around the professional wrestling circuit regarding his future involvement in WWE programming and return for a future match at Wrestlemania 41.

In an update to the situation, WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass previously revealed that WWE could be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41 that’s scheduled from Las Vegas, next year. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match is gaining traction backstage.

A contradictory update is now available thanks to the updates from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter which casts doubts about The Rock possibly not wrestling at Wrestlemania 41 as he would simply be unable to avoid a packed schedule. As of this writing, nothing is planned with the WWE featuring the Hollywood megastar.

The Rock hasn’t promised a match to the WWE at Wrestlemania 41

It was noted that The Rock is heavily rumored to face Rhodes or Reigns or both of them in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 but due to his conflicting schedule, he’s not given any word to the WWE officials regarding his involvement in a match. Meltzer also revealed how some of the old-school fans didn’t like his return his return at Bad Blood,

“Some with old school mentalities didn’t like the idea that he stole the show and it‘s not building to a match. ‘He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match’ [a source said] when asked bout Rock vs. Reigns vs. Rhodes.”

After Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event of Bad Blood, The Rock appeared at the very end of the PLE to exchange intense glances with both Rhodes and Reigns. Further footage also hinted at a potential alliance for him with the new version of Bloodline. In that case, Rhodes and Reigns will organically become his enemies, indicating an organic build to a future feud.