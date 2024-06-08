One of the cornerstone figures of Monday Night Raw over the past couple of years, Rhea Ripley is out of action from WWE TV. She sustained a shoulder injury in a backstage segment where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind as she took her revenge tour seriously and wanted to take everything away from her adversary.

The injury occurred after Morgan pushed Rhea Ripley to a door, and she landed awkwardly on her shoulder. Following this mishap, it was announced by MAMI that she had injured her shoulder after Liv Morgan ambushed her from behind. This also led her to relinquish her WWE Women’s World Championship, a title that Becky Lynch won followed by Liv Morgan.

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Continues Teasing Dominik And Rhea Ripley On Social Media

Before Rhea Ripley walked away from the scene, she emphasized that when she comes back she would go right after Morgan. Now that Morgan is continuing that feud on Raw as well as on social media, speculations and some previous reports suggested that the former champion is almost healed and ready to return which means that she could be coming back by the time of SummerSlam 2024 in early August.

WWE Diva Maryse Entering Real Estate Business Through New TV Show In 2024

Rhea Ripley could be undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury

The situation might not be as simple as we think as reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter as they doubted Rhea Ripley’s return before the Biggest Event of the Summer. While she is currently going through the rehab process, the option is still open for surgery if her shoulder doesn’t give a positive sign after this currently adopted process and in that case, the return would have to be postponed,

“Rhea Ripley is rehabbing her shoulder rather than having surgery. Right now, she’s not scheduled back for SummerSlam, but we were also told that if she heals up faster than expected or the storyline changes to where they need her for an appearance, it’s still possible. If rehab can’t mend the shoulder enough, she could need surgery.”

Initial reports suggested that Rhea Ripley was expected to be out of action for at least four months, with expected plans in place for her to resume her feud with Morgan upon her return. The storyline is progressing the same way as Morgan is trying to steal her on-screen boyfriend Dominik by making advances to him.