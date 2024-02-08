Will Tiffany Stratton Make WWE NXT Appearances After Smackdown Signing?

It’ll be “Tiffy time” on Friday Nights after Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis managed to sign Tiffany Stratton under a contract, last week. Former Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi also came on board with the blue brand of the WWE but the fans can’t help talking about the 24-year-old star who has tons to promise on the main roster.

As soon as making her debut on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton made an impact by slapping “Michin” Mia Yim on WWE SmackDown and then defeating the lady on the same night in a match with her moonsault finisher. While regular appearances for her are expected on mainstay shows, the question is whether she will also be available for the NXT shows.

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, the former NXT Women’s Champion is done with NXT for good and she will only exclusively be working as a full-time Friday Night SmackDown competitor, going forward. The below comment confirmed that one of the top reasons to tune into Wednesday nights on the USA Network will be gone for the WWE Universe,

“Tiffany Stratton is done with NXT and will be full-time on WWE Smackdown going forward.”

WWE NXT: Tiffany Stratton Experienced Nightmare As Farm Worker On January 9 Episode

In regards to the call to officially bring her up to the main roster, Ringside News reported that WWE made the call shortly after her appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble match. During her time on NXT, WWE utilized Tiffany Stratton to her full potential and the assumption is that compact creative plans will follow for her on the main roster.

Tiffany Stratton was supposed to play Maxxine Dupri’s character

WWE had initially considered Tiffany Stratton for the role that the current Maxxine Dupri has been playing on the recent Raw TV tapings. This revelation came to light during a Twitch discussion featuring former WWE stars and members of the Maximum Male Models faction, Mace and Mansoor who used to be managed by Maxxine.

It was almost a last-minute decision to cast the former Sofia Cromwell from NXT. The change in plans surprised the duo but it favored the Buff Barbie Girl who got to shine as a performer on the WWE’s third brand. Back at last year’s Battleground PLE, Tiffany Stratton became the NXT Women’s Champion and she had a strong run with the belt until losing the belt at No Mercy.